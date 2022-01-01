Go
Toast

Kolache Krave Foodtruck

Come in and enjoy!

1926 W Pleasant Grove Blvd • $

Avg 4.6 (446 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Cordon Bleu$3.95
Another one of our kolaches that's packed with lots of flavor. Stuffed with ham, chicken, specialty sauce, little cream sauce, and sprinkled bread crumbs on top.
Bacon, Egg, Cheese & Jalapeño$3.70
Our traditional bacon, egg, and cheese mix but with roasted jalapeños to give an extra kick.
Southwest Omelette$3.70
This is our kolache with the most variety we have made so far. Packed with roasted corn, black beans, peppers, onions, cooked egg, chipotle salsa, and melted pepper jack cheese.
Bacon, Egg & Cheese$3.70
Fresh, crisp bacon tossed in with our perfectly cooked eggs and topped with mild cheddar cheese. What's not to like?
Box Special$7.00
Buy one Savory and one Sweet
Box Special$6.50
Box special contains one savory choice, one sweet choice & a drink choice for $6. (Some options may increase the price depending on the item chosen)
Philly Cheesesteak$4.45
Marinated beef blended with cream cheese, with roasted peppers mixed in as well. Much of our staff marks this one as a personal favorite!
Meat Lovers Pizza$3.95
For the pizza lovers. This one will not disappoint. Mozzarella cheese melted into loads of sausage and pepperoni and bacon bits, mixed in with marinara sauce.
Sausage, Egg & Cheese$3.70
Ground sausage tossed in with our perfectly cooked eggs and topped with mild cheddar cheese. A customer favorite here at Kolache Krave.
Chocolate Eclair$2.60
A sweet kolache with a unique concoction. Comes drizzled with our traditional chocolate creme and also a Bavarian cream. Probably our sweetest one we have! 😋
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

1926 W Pleasant Grove Blvd

Pleasant Grove UT

SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Grove Station

No reviews yet

Classic new soda shop mixed old soda fountain beverages, and specialty drinks unique to us.
Along with rotating food trucks for you to get meals and snacks.

Iceberg Drive Inn - Pleasant Grove

No reviews yet

Since 1960, Iceberg Drive Inn has been a Utah tradition for the best burgers, fries, rings and of course our Famous Thick Shakes

Kolache Krave

No reviews yet

Welcome to Kolache Krave fast casual counter serve bakery restaurant. Enjoy our sweet and savory kolaches baked fresh with our unique dough recipe that you will krave. Order online for pickup

BLOX Dessert Bars

No reviews yet

Life is meant to be sweet!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston