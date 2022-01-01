Go
Kolache Krave

Welcome to Kolache Krave fast casual counter serve bakery restaurant. Enjoy our sweet and savory kolaches baked fresh with our unique dough recipe that you will krave. Order online for pickup

1926 W Pleasant Grove Blvd Suite D • $

Avg 4.6 (446 reviews)

Popular Items

*Bacon, Egg & Cheese$3.89
Fresh, crisp bacon tossed in with our perfectly cooked eggs and topped with mild cheddar cheese. What's not to like?
Apple Crisp$2.69
Apple pie filling topped with our in-house cinnamon streusel. *someone pinch me*
Sausage & Gravy$3.99
Seasoned ground sausage, creamy white gravy, stuffed in our sweet dough. Your Grandma's biscuits and gravy may have finally found its match.
*Philly Cheesesteak$4.79
Marinated beef blended with cream cheese, with roasted peppers mixed in as well. Much of our staff marks this one as a personal favorite!
*Mountain Man$3.99
Ground sausage, pepper bacon, ham, and hash browns tossed in with our perfectly cooked eggs and topped with mild cheddar cheese. A way to a man's heart.
*Sausage, Egg & Cheese$3.89
Ground sausage tossed in with our perfectly cooked eggs and topped with mild cheddar cheese. A customer favorite here at Kolache Krave.
Sausage, Egg, Cheese & Jalapeño$3.89
Our traditional mix of ground sausage, cooked eggs, mild cheddar cheese, but comes with roasted jalapeños. 🔥
*Strawberry$2.69
Whip cream, strawberries, and uhh.. more strawberries. What else do you really need? 🍓😍
*Raspberry$2.69
This one has a raspberry filling that feels like it bursts in your mouth with tart and sweet. A forever favorite here at Kolache Krave. 👌
Bacon, Egg, Cheese & Jalapeño$3.89
Our traditional bacon, egg, and cheese mix but with roasted jalapeños to give an extra kick.
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

1926 W Pleasant Grove Blvd Suite D

Pleasant Grove UT

SundayClosed
Monday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
