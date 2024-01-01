Go
Banner picView gallery

Kolache Shoppe - Celina

Open today 6:00 AM - 1:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

605 South Preston Road

Celina, TX 75009

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday6:00 am - 1:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 1:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 1:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 1:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 1:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 1:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 1:00 pm

Location

605 South Preston Road, Celina TX 75009

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Toasted Walnut Table and Market
orange star5.0 • 110
304 W. Walnut St Celina, TX 75009
View restaurantnext
Granny's Sweeties - Cakes & Confections
orange starNo Reviews
401 West Pecan Street Celina, TX 75009
View restaurantnext
Granny's Bakery
orange starNo Reviews
401 W Pecan Street Celina, TX 75009
View restaurantnext
Killa Pie
orange starNo Reviews
1100 South Preston Road, Suite 30 Prosper, TX 75078
View restaurantnext
Crust Pizza Co. - Aliana Richmond
orange starNo Reviews
4836 Waterview Towncenter Richmond, TX 77407
View restaurantnext
Sabaidee - PROSPER - 1111 S Preston Rd #20
orange starNo Reviews
1111 S Preston Rd #20 Prosper, TX 75078
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Celina

Toasted Walnut Table and Market
orange star5.0 • 110
304 W. Walnut St Celina, TX 75009
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Celina

Prosper

No reviews yet

Mckinney

Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)

Frisco

Avg 4.4 (84 restaurants)

Little Elm

Avg 3.7 (13 restaurants)

Allen

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

The Colony

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

Plano

Avg 4.1 (164 restaurants)

Denton

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

Lewisville

Avg 4.6 (31 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Kolache Shoppe - Celina

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston