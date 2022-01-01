Go
Kolache Shoppe

50 years of scratch-made kolaches and locally-roasted coffee!

PASTRY

3945 Richmond Ave • $

Avg 4.7 (1629 reviews)

Popular Items

-Kiolbassa & Cheese-$3.05
Kiolbassa Polish-Style sausage and cheese.
-Cream Cheese-$1.75
-Bacon & Cheese-$1.75
-Small Sausage & Cheese-$1.75
-Bacon, Egg & Cheese-$3.45
Breakfast Style with bacon, scrambled egg, & American cheese.
-Sausage, Egg & Cheese-$3.45
Breakfast Style with crumbled breakfast sausage, scrambled egg, American cheese
-Potato, Egg & Cheese-$3.45
Vegetarian breakfast style with house-made potato filling, scrambled egg & American cheese.
-Brisket-$4.99
Pinkerton's Brisket with BBQ sauce.
-Kiolbassa, Cheese & Jalapeno-$3.05
Kiolbassa Polish-Style jalapeno sausage with cheese.
-Sausage, Egg, Cheese & Jalapeno-$3.45
Breakfast Style with crumbled breakfast sausage, scrambled egg, American cheese & jalapeno.
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3945 Richmond Ave

Houston TX

SundayClosed
Monday6:30 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 12:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
