Kolache Shoppe

50 years of scratch-made kolaches and locally-roasted coffee!

1031 Heights Blvd • $

Avg 4.7 (961 reviews)

Popular Items

Cinnamon Roll$2.75
Brisket, Egg, & Cheddar$4.70
Pinkerton's brisket
-Kiolbassa Plain-$3.05
Kiolbassa Polish-Style Sausage
-Kiolbassa, Cheese & Jalapeno-$3.05
Kiolbassa Polish-Style jalapeno sausage with cheese.
-Venison, Cheese, & Jalapeno-$3.05
Prasek's venison & pork sausage with cheese & jalapeno.
-Kid's Hot Chocolate-$3.50
Served in an 8 ounce cup with milk steamed at kid friendly temperature.
-Bacon Plain-$1.75
-Bacon & Cheese-$1.75
-Small Sausage Plain-$1.75
-Kiolbassa & Cheese-$3.05
Kiolbassa Polish-Style sausage and cheese.
Attributes and Amenities

Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Takeout

Location

1031 Heights Blvd

Houston TX

Sunday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 12:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 12:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 12:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 12:30 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

