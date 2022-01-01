Go
Kolacheez Coffee Bar

We serve hot express breakfast items, Roosevelt Coffee,
and bakery goods. We have a drive thru and a dine in that seats 25 people. Located at the old Centerburg mill and right on the Ohio Erie trail!

108 North Hartford Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Breakfast Sausage, Egg and Cheese Kolache$3.95
Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Kolache$3.95
Sausage Jalapeno, Cheese Kolache$3.95
Irish Cream Mocha
Sausage and Cheese Kolache$3.95
Strawberry and Cream Cheese$3.95
Ham and Cheese Kolache$3.95
Ham, Cheese, Jalapeno Kolache$3.95
Raspberry Cream Cheese$3.95
Cowboy Cookie Texas size$1.00
A very wholesome treat!
Made with Nestle Tollhouse morsels, chopped pecans, old fashioned oats, cinnamon, brown sugar, and flour.
Great Milk Dunker !
See full menu

Location

108 North Hartford Avenue

Centerburg OH

Sunday4:00 am - 11:00 am
Monday4:00 am - 11:00 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 11:00 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 11:00 am
Thursday4:00 am - 11:00 am
Friday4:00 am - 11:00 am
Saturday4:00 am - 11:00 am
Neighborhood Map

