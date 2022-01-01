Go
Toast

Kolache Rolf's - Texas Ave

Come in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES

2307 Texas Ave • $

Avg 4.4 (252 reviews)

Popular Items

Fruit Kolache$1.25
Slovacek Sausage$2.79
Plain, Cheese, or Cheese & Jalapeno
Cherry$1.25
Traditional Kolache
Bacon$2.39
Cheese or Cheese & Jalapeno
Blueberry$1.25
Traditional Kolache
Small Plain Sausage$1.09
Plain, Cheese, or Cheese & Jalapeno
Cream Cheese$1.25
Traditional Kolache
Strawberry Cream Cheese$1.25
Traditional Kolache
Apple$1.25
Traditional Kolache
Small Sausage & Cheese$1.09
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

2307 Texas Ave

College Station TX

Sunday4:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday4:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday4:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 4:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Gogh Gogh Coffee Lounge

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sweet Paris

No reviews yet

Welcome to our wonderful world of crêpes!

Naked Fish Sushi + Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Salata

No reviews yet

Salata knows that maintaining a healthy lifestyle by eating fresh foods can be tough in today’s fast-paced world. Our fast-casual salad restaurants are the perfect solution for nutritious and delicious food and beverage options.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston