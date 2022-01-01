Koletty's Koffee
Open today 5:30 AM - 7:00 PM
161 Reviews
$
105 E Umptanum Rd
Ellensburg, WA 98926
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|5:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|5:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|5:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:30 am - 7:00 pm
Location
105 E Umptanum Rd, Ellensburg WA 98926
Nearby restaurants
W.C. Roadhouse Grill
Grill | Taphouse | Bar
Ellensburg Brewery
Come in and enjoy!
Blue Rock Saloon
Southern-inspired food, live music and entertainment, craft sprits and beers!
Rossow's U-Tote-Em
The famous Rossow's U-Tote-Em in Ellensburg, WA! Fresh made burgers, fries, shakes and more. Home of the Awesome Rossow!