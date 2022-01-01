Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Burritos in
Koloa
/
Koloa
/
Burritos
Koloa restaurants that serve burritos
Living Foods
2829 Ala Kalanikaumaka Street, Koloa
No reviews yet
Chorizo & Egg Burrito
$14.00
More about Living Foods
Keoki’s Paradise
2360 Plantation Drive, Koloa
No reviews yet
Beach Boy Breakfast Burrito
$17.50
Portuguese sausage, bacon, potatoes, scrambled eggs, green onion, mixed cheese, avocado, chipotle aioli, cilantro
More about Keoki’s Paradise
