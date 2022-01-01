Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Koloa

Go
Koloa restaurants
Toast

Koloa restaurants that serve burritos

Item pic

 

Living Foods

2829 Ala Kalanikaumaka Street, Koloa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chorizo & Egg Burrito$14.00
More about Living Foods
Keoki’s Paradise image

 

Keoki’s Paradise

2360 Plantation Drive, Koloa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Beach Boy Breakfast Burrito$17.50
Portuguese sausage, bacon, potatoes, scrambled eggs, green onion, mixed cheese, avocado, chipotle aioli, cilantro
More about Keoki’s Paradise

Browse other tasty dishes in Koloa

Tacos

Fish And Chips

Kale Salad

Caesar Salad

Fish Tacos

Map

More near Koloa to explore

Honolulu

Avg 4.4 (128 restaurants)

Lahaina

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Kailua

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Kapolei

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Kapaa

No reviews yet

Lihue

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Haleiwa

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Mililani

No reviews yet

Pearl City

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kapaa

No reviews yet

Honolulu

Avg 4.4 (128 restaurants)

Kahului

No reviews yet

Hilo

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Ukiah

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (41 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1339 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (518 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (475 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (526 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (331 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston