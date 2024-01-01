Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Koloa

Koloa restaurants
Toast

Koloa restaurants that serve cake

Item pic

 

Living Foods

2829 Ala Kalanikaumaka Street, Koloa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Ube Flan Cake$10.00
Ube chiffon, caramel flan, whipped cream
More about Living Foods
Main pic

 

Honolulu Coffee - Grand Hyatt Kauai

1571 Poipu Road, Koloa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
OAT CAKE$6.00
More about Honolulu Coffee - Grand Hyatt Kauai

