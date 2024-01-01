Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carne asada in Koloa

Toast

Koloa restaurants that serve carne asada

Mucho Aloha Brewhouse

5330 Koloa Rd, Koloa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CARNE ASADA TORTA$22.00
Telera roll, house slaw, grilled tomato, pickles, grilled tomato, pickles, grilled avo, garlic chili aioli, sea salt fries
Choose from - carne asada / grilled chicken
More about Mucho Aloha Brewhouse
Paco's Tacos Poipu

2545 Kiahuna Plantation Drive, Koloa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
3 CARNE ASADA TACOS$15.53
GRILLED TOP SIRLOIN STEAK, CILANTRO, ONION AND GUACASALSA
CARNE ASADA PLATE$24.84
GRILLED 8OZ TOP SIRLOIN STEAK, CHEESE ENCHILADA, PICO DE GALLO, GUACAMOLE AND WARM TORTILLAS
CARNE ASADA TACO SALAD$16.56
Served in a large flour tortilla shell, with romaine lettuce, refried beans, cheese, sour cream, Pico de gallo and fresh guacamole
More about Paco's Tacos Poipu

