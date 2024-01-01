Carne asada in Koloa
Koloa restaurants that serve carne asada
Mucho Aloha Brewhouse
5330 Koloa Rd, Koloa
|CARNE ASADA TORTA
|$22.00
Telera roll, house slaw, grilled tomato, pickles, grilled tomato, pickles, grilled avo, garlic chili aioli, sea salt fries
Choose from - carne asada / grilled chicken
Paco's Tacos Poipu
2545 Kiahuna Plantation Drive, Koloa
|3 CARNE ASADA TACOS
|$15.53
GRILLED TOP SIRLOIN STEAK, CILANTRO, ONION AND GUACASALSA
|CARNE ASADA PLATE
|$24.84
GRILLED 8OZ TOP SIRLOIN STEAK, CHEESE ENCHILADA, PICO DE GALLO, GUACAMOLE AND WARM TORTILLAS
|CARNE ASADA TACO SALAD
|$16.56
Served in a large flour tortilla shell, with romaine lettuce, refried beans, cheese, sour cream, Pico de gallo and fresh guacamole