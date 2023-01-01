Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Flan in
Koloa
/
Koloa
/
Flan
Koloa restaurants that serve flan
Living Foods
2829 Ala Kalanikaumaka Street, Koloa
No reviews yet
Ube Flan Cake
$10.00
Ube chiffon, caramel flan, whipped cream
More about Living Foods
Paco's Tacos Poipu
2545 Kiahuna Plantation Drive, Koloa
No reviews yet
FLAN
$8.28
More about Paco's Tacos Poipu
Browse other tasty dishes in Koloa
Fish Tacos
French Fries
Burritos
Kale Salad
Avocado Toast
Fish And Chips
Pudding
Caesar Salad
More near Koloa to explore
Honolulu
Avg 4.4
(185 restaurants)
Lahaina
Avg 4.3
(36 restaurants)
Kailua
Avg 4.5
(22 restaurants)
Kapolei
Avg 4.3
(16 restaurants)
Kapaa
No reviews yet
Lihue
Avg 4.8
(9 restaurants)
Haleiwa
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Mililani
No reviews yet
Pearl City
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Kapaa
No reviews yet
Honolulu
Avg 4.4
(185 restaurants)
Kahului
No reviews yet
Hilo
Avg 4.3
(15 restaurants)
Ukiah
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
Santa Rosa
Avg 4.2
(55 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(237 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1604 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(593 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(610 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(747 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(412 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston