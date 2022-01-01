Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French toast in Koloa

Koloa restaurants
Toast

Koloa restaurants that serve french toast

Item pic

 

Living Foods

2829 Ala Kalanikaumaka Street, Koloa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Brioche French Toast$12.00
Diplomat Cream, Fresh Berries
More about Living Foods
Keoki’s Paradise image

 

Keoki’s Paradise

2360 Plantation Drive, Koloa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Banana Macadamia Nut French Toast$16.00
Whipped butter, maple syrup
More about Keoki's Paradise

