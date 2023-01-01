Nachos in Koloa
Koloa restaurants that serve nachos
More about Keoki’s Paradise
Keoki’s Paradise
2360 Plantation Drive, Koloa
|Hand Crafted Nachos
|$16.00
Fresh chips, cheese, olives, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo
More about Friendly Waves
Friendly Waves
5460 Koloa Road Bldng A/B, Koloa
|Local Steak Nacho
|$20.00
citrus + chili marinated, pico de gallo, jalapeno lime aioli
|Chicken Nacho
|$20.00
roasted breast + thigh, cilantro, tomatillo salsa verde, queso fresco
|Custom Nacho
|$12.00
create your own nachos with your choice of chip, cheese, protein, vegetables, and sauces