Nachos in Koloa

Koloa restaurants
Koloa restaurants that serve nachos

Hand Crafted Nachos image

 

Keoki’s Paradise

2360 Plantation Drive, Koloa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hand Crafted Nachos$16.00
Fresh chips, cheese, olives, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo
More about Keoki’s Paradise
Consumer pic

 

Friendly Waves

5460 Koloa Road Bldng A/B, Koloa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Local Steak Nacho$20.00
citrus + chili marinated, pico de gallo, jalapeno lime aioli
Chicken Nacho$20.00
roasted breast + thigh, cilantro, tomatillo salsa verde, queso fresco
Custom Nacho$12.00
create your own nachos with your choice of chip, cheese, protein, vegetables, and sauces
More about Friendly Waves

