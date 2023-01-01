Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quiche in Koloa

Go
Koloa restaurants
Toast

Koloa restaurants that serve quiche

Consumer pic

 

Living Foods

2829 Ala Kalanikaumaka Street, Koloa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Daily Quiche$14.00
Served with Fresh Green Salad, Banana Nut Muffin
More about Living Foods
Main pic

 

Honolulu Coffee - Grand Hyatt Kauai

1571 Poipu Road, Koloa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
VEGGIE QUICHE$9.50
More about Honolulu Coffee - Grand Hyatt Kauai

Browse other tasty dishes in Koloa

Tacos

French Fries

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Croissants

Hibiscus Tea

Burritos

Fish Tacos

Cinnamon Rolls

Map

More near Koloa to explore

Honolulu

Avg 4.4 (194 restaurants)

Lahaina

Avg 4.3 (41 restaurants)

Kailua

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Kapolei

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Kapaa

No reviews yet

Haleiwa

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Lihue

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Mililani

No reviews yet

Pearl City

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kapaa

No reviews yet

Honolulu

Avg 4.4 (194 restaurants)

Kahului

No reviews yet

Hilo

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Ukiah

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (58 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (246 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1659 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (635 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (630 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (776 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (430 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston