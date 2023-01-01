Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Quiche in
Koloa
/
Koloa
/
Quiche
Koloa restaurants that serve quiche
Living Foods
2829 Ala Kalanikaumaka Street, Koloa
No reviews yet
Daily Quiche
$14.00
Served with Fresh Green Salad, Banana Nut Muffin
More about Living Foods
Honolulu Coffee - Grand Hyatt Kauai
1571 Poipu Road, Koloa
No reviews yet
VEGGIE QUICHE
$9.50
More about Honolulu Coffee - Grand Hyatt Kauai
Browse other tasty dishes in Koloa
Tacos
French Fries
Fried Chicken Sandwiches
Croissants
Hibiscus Tea
Burritos
Fish Tacos
Cinnamon Rolls
More near Koloa to explore
Honolulu
Avg 4.4
(194 restaurants)
Lahaina
Avg 4.3
(41 restaurants)
Kailua
Avg 4.5
(22 restaurants)
Kapolei
Avg 4.3
(16 restaurants)
Kapaa
No reviews yet
Haleiwa
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Lihue
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Mililani
No reviews yet
Pearl City
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Kapaa
No reviews yet
Honolulu
Avg 4.4
(194 restaurants)
Kahului
No reviews yet
Hilo
Avg 4.3
(16 restaurants)
Ukiah
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Santa Rosa
Avg 4.2
(58 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(246 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1659 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(635 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(630 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(776 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(430 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston