Kombu Sushi

Where Tradition Meets Modern
Come experience sushi the Kombu way
Family owned and located in Silver Lake, Kombu Sushi provides guest with the familiar flavors of Japan in a contemporary yet relaxed atmosphere. We invite you and your family and friends to dine in with us. Patio dining and parking available.

3719 Sunset Blvd

Popular Items

Spicy Tuna Rice Cakes$11.00
4 deep fried rice cakes topped
with spicy tuna, spicy aioli,
scallions, avocado and eel sauce.
Miso Soup$3.00
Salmon Avocado Roll (gf)$8.00
Shrimp Tempura Roll$8.00
Spicy Tuna Rice Cakes$9.00
Salmon Avocado Roll (gf)$9.00
Miso Soup$2.00
Sake - Salmon
Spicy Tuna Roll (gf)$8.00
Gyoza$6.00
Location

3719 Sunset Blvd

Los Angeles CA

Sunday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

