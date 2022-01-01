Go
Toast

Komegashi Too

Come in for the food, stay for the good times!

99 Town Square Pl

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Spicy Tuna roll$6.25
with cucumbers
Name Your Maki Combo
choose 3 rolls; prices vary based on rolls chosen
Chicken Teriyaki Lunch$10.00
broiled chicken with teriyaki sauce
Spicy Salmon roll$6.50
with cucumber and spicy mayo
Chicken Teriyaki (D)$14.95
broiled chicken in teriyaki sauce
Tempura roll$10.00
shrimp tempura, avocado; topped with masago
California roll$5.00
crabstick, avocado, cucumber
Avocado & Cucumber roll$4.75
(V)
Salmon roll$5.50
Miso Soup$3.00
white miso broth with tofu, seaweed and scallions
See full menu

Location

99 Town Square Pl

Jersey City NJ

Sunday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Battello

No reviews yet

Situated on the Hudson, Battello is a flawlessly designed eating and drinking complex with sweeping views of the Manhattan skyline and an unforgettable culinary experience of contemporary Italian based, seafood-influenced cuisine designed by one of New Jersey’s top culinary masters, Chef Ryan DePersio.
With soaring ceilings and series of open elegant areas including two bars, a lounge that is equipped for live entertainment, several dining rooms, a 16-person private wine cellar and a bridal suite, the possibilities for curating unforgettable, intimate and unique experiences at Battello are limitless.

Raaz

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Jersey Social

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Dartcor

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston