Komegashi Too
Come in for the food, stay for the good times!
99 Town Square Pl
Popular Items
Location
99 Town Square Pl
Jersey City NJ
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Battello
Situated on the Hudson, Battello is a flawlessly designed eating and drinking complex with sweeping views of the Manhattan skyline and an unforgettable culinary experience of contemporary Italian based, seafood-influenced cuisine designed by one of New Jersey’s top culinary masters, Chef Ryan DePersio.
With soaring ceilings and series of open elegant areas including two bars, a lounge that is equipped for live entertainment, several dining rooms, a 16-person private wine cellar and a bridal suite, the possibilities for curating unforgettable, intimate and unique experiences at Battello are limitless.
Raaz
Come in and enjoy!
Jersey Social
Come in and enjoy!
Dartcor
Come in and enjoy!