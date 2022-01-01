Go
Kompali

Come in and enjoy great tacos and mexican Food!! Amazing atmosphere!

1205 E Brady Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Argentinian Steak$3.75
Marinated steak in chimichurri sauce
Chips & Guacamole$10.75
Side Mexican Rice$2.00
Asada$3.00
Seasoned steak, cilantro onions
Margarita To Go$10.00
ID required when picking up.
Chips & Salsa$2.00
Baja fish$3.75
Beer Battered fresh white fish, cabbage chipotle cream
Al Pastor$3.50
Marinated split roasted pork, grilled pineapple cilantro onions
Pollo Chicken Tinga$3.00
Pulled chicken Marinated in tinga sauce, cilantro
Blackened Shrimp$4.00
pico de gallo Chipotle crema
Location

Milwaukee WI

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
