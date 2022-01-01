Go
Kona Poké

Hawaiian-style bowls of awesomeness! Fresh sushi-grade fish, house-sauces, vegan, gluten-free & cooked options available.

SUSHI • POKE

242 Wheelhouse Ln. • $$

Avg 4.7 (471 reviews)

Popular Items

Tidal Wave$12.95
Fresh Ahi Tuna topped with eel sauce, sriracha aioli, seaweed salad,green onions, onion crisps, and avocado.
Attributes and Amenities

Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

242 Wheelhouse Ln.

Lake Mary FL

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
