Kona Poké (express)

Hawaiian-style bowls of awesomeness! Fresh sushi-grade fish, house-sauces, vegan, gluten-free & cooked options available.

3860 S HWY A1A

Popular Items

Kids Tuna Bowl$6.00
Our kids tuna bowl.
Tidal Wave$14.75
Fresh Ahi Tuna topped with eel sauce, sriracha aioli, seaweed salad,green onions, onion crisps, and avocado.
Side Seaweed Salad$3.00
A side seaweed salad.
Shoyu Ahi Poke$14.75
Fresh Shoyu Ahi Tuna (Soy-based sauce, red curry paste, chili oil, kimchee, onion, garlic), sweet onion, green onion, garlic crisps.
Build Your Own Poké Bowl$14.75
Build your own Regular (2 protein) bowl.
Kids Chicken (Bourbon) Bowl$5.00
Our kids chicken bourbon bowl.
Kona Fire$14.75
Fresh Ahi Tuna topped with our classic hawaiian sauce, sesame seeds, seaweed salad, green onions, avocado, a sriracha aioli and our sriracha sauce, over sushi or brown rice.
Build Your Own Chicken Bowl$11.99
Build your own chicken bowl.
Bird of Paradise$11.99
tofu - edamame - sweet onion - cucumber - avocado - green onion - sesame seed - mango - sweet heat sauce
Bourbon Chicken Bowl$11.99
Marinated Bourbon chicken with green onion and sesame seeds.
3860 S HWY A1A

Melbourne Beach FL

Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
