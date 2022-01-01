Kona Poké (express)
Hawaiian-style bowls of awesomeness! Fresh sushi-grade fish, house-sauces, vegan, gluten-free & cooked options available.
3860 S HWY A1A
Popular Items
Location
3860 S HWY A1A
Melbourne Beach FL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Malabar Mo's Bar and Grill
Come in and enjoy!!
Oceanside Pizza
Our pizza is made using our homemade dough which is prepared in the artisan style the old fashioned way. We hand toss our pies and bake them on two inch stone hearths. They are sold by the pie or by the slice.
Oceanside Pizza 2
Our pizza is made using our homemade dough which is prepared in the artisan style the old fashioned way. We hand toss our pies and bake them on two inch stone hearths. They are sold by the pie or by the slice.
Long Doggers
The original Radically Relaxed Grill and Brew