Konjo Ethiopian

Good food cooked from the heart. We provide healthy, fast and delicious Ethiopian cuisine in a clean, friendly and convenient dining environment.
Our goal is to make raving fans of our guests, partners and communities by giving people the same love, individual care that our mothers give us.
5505 W. 20th Avenue Ste #106

Vegan Delight$13.99
Served with your choice of 3 veggies and 2 rolls of Injera.
Sambusa (1)$4.00
Fried pastry filled with brown lentils, garlic, onions and jalapeños peppers. Served with our signature Awaze spicy sauce.
Injera Roll- Regular$2.00
2 Rolls of Injera - Made of Teff & Barley
Have it plain with Ethiopian seasoning, or load it with your favorite protein.
Lamb Tibs$17.99
Tender cubed lamb simmered in Berbere, special seasoning and clarified butter. Served with your choice of 1 veggie and 2 rolls of Injera.
Sambusa Plate (2)$7.00
(2) Fried pastries filled with brown lentils, garlic, onions and jalapeños peppers. Served with our signature Awaze spicy sauce.
Beef Tibs$14.99
Tender cubed beef simmered in Berbere, special seasoning and clarified butter. Served with your choice of 1 veggie and 2 rolls of Injera.
Soda$1.50
12 fl oz Coke products
Vegan Burrito$7.99
Red Lentils, Seasoned Spinach, Potatoes and Yellow Rice wrapped in a tortilla.
W/ side of house made Awaze hot sauce.
11 AM- 2 PM
Chicken Tibs$13.99
Tender cubed chicken breasts simmered in Berbere, special seasoning and clarified butter. Served with your choice of 1 veggie and 2 rolls of Injera.
Edgewater CO

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
