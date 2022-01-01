Go
Poke Burri - Philadelphia

Delicious Poke and Ramen in Philly

255 south 10th st 1 fl

Popular Items

Pizza Fresh Salmon and Tuna$13.50
Pizza Crab and Spicy Tuna$13.50
Dino Egg$9.00
Rice ball made with crab salad and tempura flakes, wrapped in avocado and topped with spicy mayo, wasabi mayo and masago
Ginger Miso Salad$4.00
Lettuce, cabbage, carrots, with ginger miso dressing.
Takoyaki (5pcs)$7.00
5 pcs takoyaki drizzled with takoyaki sauce and regular mayo. topped with bonito flakes
GF Mighty Green Tuna & Salmon$13.00
NO RICE! Spring mix base, seasoned raw tuna and raw salmon, lettuce, carrots, beets, cabbage, cucumber, avocado, edamame, ginger miso dressing, seaweed salad, and pickled ginger.
Crab Salad Crunch$6.50
Crab salad, cucumber, seaweed salad, tempura flakes, spring mix, eel sauce, and spicy mayo.
Fried Pork Dumpling$5.75
Pork dumplings deep-fried and served with red curry
Crab Arrancini (4 ct.)$4.50
Crispy Fried Brussels Sprouts$6.50
Deep-fried brussels sprouts glazed with house sweet red chili sauce.
255 south 10th st 1 fl

philadelphia PA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
