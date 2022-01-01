Poke Burri - Philadelphia
Delicious Poke and Ramen in Philly
255 south 10th st 1 fl
Popular Items
Location
255 south 10th st 1 fl
philadelphia PA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Huff Puff BBQ
Come in and enjoy!
Attico Rooftop Lounge & Kitchen
Thank you for your support! Hope you can join us again soon!
PhillyBurgerIM
Premium Gourmet Burgers located at 1601 Race Street Philadelphia
honeygrow
honeygrow is a restaurant concept born in Philadelphia in 2012, specializing in healthy, fully customizable stir-fry, salad, and honeybar desserts made from locally sourced ingredients.