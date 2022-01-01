Go
Toast

Kook Burger

Quick style service. Smash burgers, fries & shakes.

3101 Revere Blvd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Broski Burger$13.64
4oz certified angus beef patty, fresh jalapeño slices, goat cheese, sriracha mayo
Poutine$7.25
Thick cut french fries, gravy, cheese curds
Kids Milkshake$5.00
12oz, choose up to 3 flavours!
Milkshake$8.50
21oz, choose up to 3 flavours!
Custom Burger$10.00
4oz certified angus beef patty, as many toppings as you’d like!
Local Burger$11.68
4oz certified angus beef patty, bacon, cheddar, BBQ sauce, mayo
Plain Joe$8.75
4oz certified angus beef patty, Cheddar
Kalifornia Klassic$12.80
4oz certified angus beef patty, shredded iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, onion, pickles, guacamole, special sauce
Regular Fries$4.25
Thick cut french fries, sea salt
Kook Burger$9.89
4oz certified angus beef patty, shredded iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, special sauce
See full menu

Location

3101 Revere Blvd

Brigantine NJ

Sunday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Mission cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Pub at St. George

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Cordivari's Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sirens Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston