Go
Banner picView gallery

Kool Beanz - 101 Boise Street

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

101 Boise Street

Kootanai, ID 83840

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

101 Boise Street, Kootanai ID 83840

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Farmhouse Kitchen BBQ - 477227 Highway US-95 N
orange starNo Reviews
477227 Highway US-95 N Ponderay, ID 83852
View restaurantnext
Sweet Lou's Restaurant and Bar - Ponderay
orange star4.0 • 149
477272 Hwy 95 Ponderay, ID 83852
View restaurantnext
Breakfast Cantina - 477100 US-95
orange starNo Reviews
477100 US-95 Ponderay, ID 83852
View restaurantnext
Simply Pho - 476534 Hwy 95 Ste B
orange starNo Reviews
476534 Hwy 95 Ste B Ponderay, ID 83852
View restaurantnext
Babs' Pizzeria - 1319 hwy 2
orange starNo Reviews
1319 US Route 2 Sandpoint, ID 83864
View restaurantnext
Drift Lakeside Kitchen and Bar
orange starNo Reviews
46624 Hwy 200 East Hope, ID 83836
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Kootanai

Hayden

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Coeur D Alene

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Spokane

Avg 4.3 (90 restaurants)

Whitefish

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Kalispell

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

Columbia Falls

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Moscow

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Pullman

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Kool Beanz - 101 Boise Street

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston