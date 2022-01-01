Go
Kooper's North

Welcome to Kooper’s North in Mays Chapel located at 12240 Tullamore Rd in Roundwood Shopping Center!
We are a classic American establishment with great food, extensive beer selection, fine wines & family friendly atmosphere.

12240 Tullamore Rd.

Popular Items

Ahi Tuna Wrap$18.00
Blackened, grilled or encrusted. With avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion, & wasabi aioli in a spinach tortilla
Baja$15.50
Black Angus beef, jalapeños, baja slaw, jack & cheddar cheese, jalapeño ranch, wrapped in a flour tortilla
MacGuinness$15.50
Black Angus beef, applewood smoked bacon, cheddar & LTO
Chicken Tenders
Chicken Sammy$16.00
Blackened, grilled, or fried with Dill pickle
chips, bacon, jack/cheddar cheese, chipotle aioli
Beef 8oz$13.50
Wings$15.00
Crispy wings. Your choice of Buffalo, Old Bay, Thai Chili, or BBQ. Served with blue cheese & celery
Ronan$16.00
100% black angus beef, applewood smoked bacon, dill pickle chips, lettuce, tomato, diced white onion, melted American cheese and chipotle aioli.
Woody's Tacos
Topped with jack/cheddar cheese, baja slaw, pico de gallo, avocado, jalapeno ranch. Your choice of: grilled chicken, blackened mahi, shrimp, or ahi tuna
Caesar Salad
Romaine, house croutons,
grated Parmesan, shaved Asiago, Caesar
dressing
Location

Lutherville MD

Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
