Kopan Sushi and Ramen Bar

220 N San Fernando Blvd

Popular Items

Mango Salmon Special$17.95
5pcs/ Spicy Crabmeat, Mango Wrapped by Salmon.
Served with Yuzu Ponzu and Yuzu Kosho.
Baja California Roll$15.95
In : Spicy Tuna, Cucumber Out : Yellowtail, Jalapeno
Sauce : Ponzu, Sriracha Dots
Sakura Sushi$21.95
6pcs Assorted Chef’s Choice Nigiri Sushi with a Choice of
California Roll or Spicy Tuna Roll
Cutlet Ramen$17.95
Pork Broth: Cutlet, Bean Sprout,
Corn, Green Onion, Seasoned Egg,
and Dried Seaweed
Kuro Mayu Ramen$15.95
Pork Broth: Pork Chashu, Bean Sprout, Bamboo Shoot,
Kikurage Mushroom, Corn, Seasoned Egg, Green Onion, Dried Seaweed, and Black Garlic Oil
Avocado Tofu Salad$14.25
Fresh Avocado & Organic Tofu Served
on Bed of Greens with Japanese Dressing
Hot Sake (Small)$5.50
Chirashi Bowl$27.95
9pcs of Fresh Sashimi with
Sushi Shrimp, Tamago,
Smelt Egg, and Salmon Egg on
a Bed of Sushi Rice
Kara Miso Ramen$15.95
Pork Broth: Pork Chashu, Bean Sprout, Bamboo Shoot,
Kikurage Mushroom, Corn, Seasoned Egg, Green
Onion, Dried Seaweed, Sesame Seed, and Spicy Miso
Vegan Ramen$14.95
Mushroom and Seaweed Based Soup with Organic Noodle
Baby Corn, Mushroom, Lotus Root, Broccoli, Cauliflower, Cabbage, Spinach,
Cherry Tomato, Corn, Organic Tofu
Location

220 N San Fernando Blvd

Burbank CA

Sunday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Fujiya - Burbank

THANK YOU

Urban Press Winery & Restaurant

Here at Urban Press Winery, meals are cooked with olive oils, as opposed to other cooking fats. ... Additionally, meals are made using fresh produce, from herbs and vegetables to meats. There are no artificial ingredients or processed food.

At Urban Press we strive to blend our wine, food, and live entertainment into a winery event unlike any other. When you walk through our doors, prepare to be transported to a place where your daily stresses melt away and you become a member of our family from the moment you sit down.
So, come on in, forget your troubles and “benvenuto nella nostra famiglia”
- Welcome to our family!

Milano Cafe & Deli

Located in the heart of beautiful Downtown Burbank, Milano Café & Deli offers casual and delicious Italian, French and American cuisine.
We serve simple foods that are fresh, high quality, tasty and true to their origin. Our food is not only delicious but also fun to eat.
The menu includes some of our favorite cuisines from Italy, France, Brazil as well as several American favorites including burgers, sandwiches and steaks.
12% service charge added to online orders. Our service charge for catering is 18%
Visit us http://www.Milano2Go.com
or http://www.PizzaFrite.com

Octopus Japanese Restaurant

Come in and enjoy!

