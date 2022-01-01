Go
Kopita Meats

Come in and enjoy!

522 South Gay Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Sizzling Spicy Sausage - Pita$15.00
spicy “merguez sausages”, tahini,sumac onion, and eggplant in a pita with a side of fries
See full menu

Location

522 South Gay Street

Knoxville TN

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

