Kopita Meats
Come in and enjoy!
522 South Gay Street
Popular Items
Location
522 South Gay Street
Knoxville TN
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Clancy's Tavern and Whiskey House
Come in and enjoy!
JC Holdway Restaurant
J.C. Holdway is a full service restaurant located in downtown Knoxville. We celebrate regional & seasonal foods from the Southeast, cooked by wood-fire.
Knox Box Karaoke
Come in and enjoy!
Knox Brew Hub
Come in and enjoy!