Kopita

Popular Items

Sabich$10.00
Eggplant with Tahini, Arabic Salad (Tomato, Cucumber, Parsley), Sauerkraut, Pickles
Falafel Bowl$12.00
Chickpea & Herb Falafel with Tahini, Arabic Salad (Tomato, Cucumber, Parsley), Sauerkraut, Pickles
Kopita Salad$10.00
Tomato, Garlic, Anaheim Pepper, Cilantro
Side Falafel$5.00
Vegan Shawarma$12.00
Side Pita$1.20
Babaghanoush$12.00
Smoked Eggplant with Tahini, Olive Oil, Zaatar Served with Pita & Seasonal Vegetables
Cauliflower$12.00
Roasted Cauliflower, Olive Oil, Sumac
Falafel$10.00
Chickpea & Herb Falafel with Tahini, Arabic Salad (Tomato, Cucumber, Parsley), Sauerkraut, Pickles
Side Hummus$5.00
524 S Gay St

Knoxville TN

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
