Korave Modern Korean

Stop in for some fast, fresh, modern Korean!
Korave fiercely.

6020 East 82nd Street

Popular Items

#9 Bulgogi Fries$9.75
French fries topped with Korean BBQ beef, melted monterey-jack cheese, creamy sauce, Korean BBQ sauce and topped with dried parsley.
#2 Combo$11.75
Kimchi$1.75
Korean spicy Napa Cabbage
Single Rice Bowls
Choice of beef, chicken, pork, sweet fried chicken or veggie mandoo (dumplings 5p)
#10 Mandoo$4.99
Crispy Korean shrimp dumplings (5)
#1 Premium
Location

6020 East 82nd Street

Indianapolis IN

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
