Korean Fly Chikin

Fried chicken and rice bowls.

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

952 Harlem Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (26 reviews)

Popular Items

Bulgogi Beef Bowl$9.95
Thinly sliced and marinated ribeye beef over steamed white rice drizzled with housemade Honey Sesame sauce (mild)
Fly Chikin Nuggets (M)$11.95
12-13 pcs of crispy and savory Korean-style boneless chicken nuggets glazed with choice of housemade sauce.
Korean BBQ Fries$9.95
French Fries topped with marinated ribeye beef, sour cream sauce, scallion, and housemade Korean bbq sauce.
Fried Dumplings (4pc)$3.95
Served with soy sauce. (Dumplings vary in size depending on the filling.)
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

952 Harlem Ave

Glenview IL

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
