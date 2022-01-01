Go
KORK - Hobe Sound

KORK is located in the home of the original Hobe Sound Post Office.
After a trip to Napa Valley, the Barrett family set out to bring a uniquely inspired restaurant to their long-time home of Martin County.
The concept is simple:
global flavors fueled by local ingredients.

11970 Southeast Dixie Highway

Hobe Sound FL

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
