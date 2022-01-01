KORK - Hobe Sound
KORK is located in the home of the original Hobe Sound Post Office.
After a trip to Napa Valley, the Barrett family set out to bring a uniquely inspired restaurant to their long-time home of Martin County.
The concept is simple:
global flavors fueled by local ingredients.
Location
11970 Southeast Dixie Highway
Hobe Sound FL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
