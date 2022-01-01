Go
Korner Kitchen

Breakfast and Lunch Cafe - Open Daily!
We only serve breakfast from 6:00 am - 10:30 am then lunch from 10:30 am - 2:00 pm

901 Central Ave

Popular Items

Curly Fries$3.00
Chicken Sandwich$7.00
Your choice of grilled or crispy chicken, topped with lettuce, onion, tomato and mayo, pickles
Grandpa Mike's Biscuits & Gravy
Homemade creamy sausage gravy piled on top of buttermilk biscuits.
Chicken Fried Steak and Eggs$13.00
Homemade chicken fried steak smothered with country gravy, served with 2 eggs, cooked your way, a side of hashbrowns and toast.
The Big Beefy$10.00
Tender shaved beef topped with american cheese and cheddar on grilled Texas toast served with a side of gravy for dipping.
LS- chicken fried chicken w/ mashed potatoes and gravy and a side of corn$11.00
Barbie's Daybreak$9.00
Two eggs, cooked your way, with a side of hashbrowns, toast and your choice of 2 pieces of bacon or a sausage patty.
KIDS Pancake$5.00
One pancake with a side of fresh fruit and a piece of bacon.
BT-Dippy Platter$18.00
Colossal Chicken Fried Steak with double hashbrowns covered in sausage gravy served with 6 strips of bacon and toast.
Buttermilk Pancakes$5.00
Pancakes made from scratch topped with butter and served with a variety of syrups. Stack of 2.
Location

Auburn NE

Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
