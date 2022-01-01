Go
Kornerstone Bistro

PIZZA

8262 Market St • $$

Avg 4.3 (589 reviews)

Popular Items

12" Toscano$14.25
Tomato Sauce, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Mozzarella
Kids Tenders$8.50
Caesar$9.00
House made Caesar dressing with
crisp Romaine and Croutons topped with
Parmesan shavings
K-Stone$10.50
Fresh Spinach with quartered Tomatoes,
Artichokes, Pine Nuts, Kalamata Olives
and Gorgonzola crumbles
Cobb$11.00
Egg, Avocado and crispy Prosciutto with
Tomatoes and Gorgonzola Crumbles over
crisp Romaine with our house made creamy Blue
Cheese Dressing
Chicken Penne$19.50
Grilled Chicken with
Sautéed Mushrooms,
Caramelized Onions
and a creamy
Parmesan sauce
1/2 Caesar$4.50
Chicken Parmesan$23.50
Breaded Chicken fried crisp, covered
with our house made Marinara and
Mozzarella cheese over Linguine
Chicken Marsala$23.50
Sautéed Chicken, Mushrooms and
Marsala Sauce with Fingerling Potatoes
and seasonal Vegetables
Greek$10.00
Crisp Romaine with sliced Red Onions,
Tomatoes, Pepperoncini and Kalamata Olives with
Feta cheese and our house made
Greek Dressing
Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Buffet
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

8262 Market St

Wilmington NC

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
