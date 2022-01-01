Go
Kornerstone Cafe & Juice Bar

Our Pledge To You: We use only all natural ingredients without preservatives, artificial colors or flavors.

Popular Items

Egg, Cheese & Spinach Breakfast Sandwich$4.65
Breakfast Sandwich on an English Muffin
Chocolate Covered Strawberry 16 oz$9.00
Almond Milk, Almond Butter, Maple syrup, Cocoa, Strawberry w/coconut whipped cream and cacao nibs on top
Latte 16oz$4.50
The Works Breakfast Sandwich$6.95
Egg, cheese, spinach, avocado, tomato, onion, ham on an English muffin
Strawberry Lemonade 16oz$9.00
Vegan/Gluten Free/Strawberry, lemon, Ginger, Aloe, Pure Maple Syrup, Coconut H20
Turkey Multigrain$10.50
Turkey, Arugula, Basil, Tomato, Provolone, Honey Mustard on Multigrain Bread
Avocado, Tomato & Onion Breakfast Sandwich$4.65
Breakfast Sandwich on an English Muffin
Bagel$3.30
Vegan/Toasted with Butter or Cream Cheese
Coffee 16oz$2.80
PB&J Acai$10.50
Gluten Free/Acai, Honey, Cacao, PB Protein Powder, Banana, Strawberry w/ Cinnamon Vanilla Granola, Peanut Butter, Strawberry, Cacao Nibs
Location

33 Elm St.

E. Aurora NY

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
