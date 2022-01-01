Go
Kornerstone Cafe & Juice Bar

Our Pledge To You: We use only all natural ingredients without preservatives, artificial colors or flavors.

Popular Items

PB&J Acai$10.50
Gluten Free/Acai, Honey, Cacao, PB Protein Powder, Banana, Strawberry w/ Cinnamon Vanilla Granola, Peanut Butter, Strawberry, Cacao Nibs
Black Forest Ham$10.50
All Natural Black Forest Ham, Dried Cranberries, Onion, Spinach, Asiago, House Dressing on Garlic Tuscan Bread
Build Own Breakfast Sandwich$2.40
Custom Breakfast Sandwich On Our Homemade English Muffin - choose any or all of our breakfast sandwich ingredients
Italian Veggie$10.50
Sundried Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil Hummus, Roasted Red Pepper, Spinach on Garlic Tuscan Bread
Slice of Toast (Large Size)$1.75
Turkey Multigrain$10.50
Turkey, Arugula, Basil, Tomato, Provolone, Honey Mustard on Multigrain Bread
Kornerstone Club$10.50
Fresh Mozzarella, Avocado, Tomato, Ham, Sprouts, Mayo on Multigrain Bread
Chai Latte 20oz$5.40
Bagel$3.30
Vegan/Toasted with Butter or Cream Cheese
The Works Breakfast Sandwich$6.95
Breakfast Sandwich on an English Muffin
Location

701 Seneca St.

Buffalo NY

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Nearby restaurants

Hydraulic Hearth

Brick Oven Pizzas
Brewery
Craft Cocktails
Beer Garden
Warm Environment

Larkin Filling Station

Enjoy a scratch-made lunch 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m Monday through Friday. The Filling Station is a 1930’s gas station retrofitted to accommodate a modern lunch restaurant with a focus on fresh flavors and seasonal ingredients as well as exceptional service.
Full menu available for take-out.
In addition to lunch, the Filling Station kitchen is a full service catering facility and operates as a private event venue after hours. Contact our team for more information!

Magic Bear Beer Cellar

Craft Beer Bottle Shop & Tasting Bar
Focused on the Elevation & Education of Beer

Swan Street Diner

The Swan Street Diner, a fully restored 1937 Sterling Co.diner serving breakfast & lunch daily in Larkinville

