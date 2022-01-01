Go
Korshak Bagels

Hand-Rolled, Hard-Boiled Bagels in South Philly

BAGELS

1700 S 10th Street

Avg 4.7 (51 reviews)

Popular Items

Pastrami Smoked Salmon 1/4 lb$12.00
HALF Dozen - Tried & True$13.50
We'll do our best to make your 1/2 dozen what you want, if we're out of stock we may have to take some liberties....
HALF Dozen - With the Fancy$17.00
With the fancy means choose from ALL the bagels we offer. We'll do our best to make your 1/2 dozen what you want, if we're out of stock we may have to take some liberties....
Dozen - Tried & True Bagels$26.00
We'll do our best to make your dozen what you want, if we're out of stock we may have to take some liberties....
Blue Crew T$22.00
Smoked Whitefish Salad$10.00
Dozen - With the Fancy$33.00
With the fancy means choose from ALL the bagels we offer. We'll do our best to make your dozen what you want, if we're out of stock we may have to take some liberties....
Clutch$28.00
Seven Bagels w/ two 8 oz. Schmears
To-Go. We'll do our best to make your dozen what you want, if we're out of stock we may have to take some liberties....
Red V Neck T$22.00
Hat$20.00
Location

1700 S 10th Street

Philadelphia PA

Sunday9:00 am - 1:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 1:00 pm
