Kosher Castle

HAMBURGERS

43 rt 59 • $$

Avg 4.3 (850 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Poppers$17.00
breaded in panko bread crumbs fried chicken nuggets in homemade buffalo sauce.
Matzo Ball Soup
best in town chicken and carrots
noodles and matzo ball
Start Your Salad$14.00
Soda 20 Oz$3.00
Grilled Hot Dog$6.00
CLASSIC BEEF GRILLED HOT DOG
SERVED ON A BUN
CHOOSE YOUR TOPPINGS
Noble Burger$9.00
1/4 LB BURGER WITH LETTUCE, TOMATO, PICKLES, ONIONS AND KETCHUP
SERVED ON TOASTED SESAME BUN
LIKE THE GOOD OLD DAYS
6 Chicken Fingers with French Fries$12.00
Breaded Fried Chicken Tenders with a default side of French Fries and a Drink Choice.
French Fries$5.00
please don't forget to take ketchup and napkins
Sesame Chicken$23.00
Battered Fried White Meat Chicken,
With our Sweet Sesame Sauce
Sprinkled with Sesame Seeds
Shnitzel Sandwich$17.00
Fried Chicken Breast;
Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, and Garlic Mayo.
Served on a Baguette.
Family-Friendly
Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

43 rt 59

Monsey NY

Sunday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
