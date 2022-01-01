Go
Kosher Express

Kindly enter your telephone # and order # on the ZELLE payment or check.
ZELLE use email address: Pay@FLKexp.com
Make checks payable to Kosher Express
Thank you!
22-16 Morlot Ave.

Popular Items

Chicken Soup 鸡肉饭或面汤$3.00
MOO GOO GAI PAN 蘑菇鸡片（晚餐）$14.07
House Special Chow Fun 本楼河粉$16.88
🌶 Steamed Wontons with Garlic Sauce (12)$6.89
Wonton with Egg Drop Soup 云吞蛋花汤$3.00
Chicken Chow Fun 鸡河粉$14.96
Moo Goo Gai Pan (LS) 蘑菇鸡片
👱‍♂️👧 Chicken Lo Mein 鸡捞面$6.50
🌶 Chicken & Eggplant with Garlic Sauce 鱼香鸡茄子$19.79
💚 Steamed Beef with Broccoli 水煮芥兰牛$8.99
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Fast Service
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Online Ordering
Delivery
Takeout

Location

22-16 Morlot Ave.

Fair Lawn NJ

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
