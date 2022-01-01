Go
Kosher Palate

Southern American food with a Jewish Twist

7989 Belt Line Rd.

Popular Items

Texas Fries$13.99
House cut french fries topped with our famous chopped brisket and slaw.
Short Rib Dinner$45.00
Our Slow Smoked, Fall off the Bone Short Rib served with your choice of 2 sides.
Shrek Wrap$13.99
Spinach wrap mixed with grilled and fried chicken with
onion spread, lettuce, tomato, and sautéed onions.
Served with a side of your choice
Chicken Tenders$13.00
Southern Fried Chicken Tenders with Side of French Fries
Deli Sandwich$10.00
1/4 pound of deli meat on Rye, wrap or Club with Lettuce, Onion, Tomato and choice of spreads and sides.
Grilled Pargiot$20.00
Boneless Dark Meat Chicken grilled in Teriyaki sauce. Choose 2 Sides to go with it.
Soda - Can$1.75
Bakon Cheeze Burger$14.99
1/3 pound all beef patty topped with our house made beef bakon and pareve cheeze. An all American Classic done right!
Chopped Brisket Sandwich$13.99
Our famous chopped brisket on a sesame seed bun topped with a dab of slaw.
Comes with a side.
Location

Dallas TX

Sunday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
