Kotsu Ramen & Gyoza - Santa Clarita

KOTSU® Ramen & Gyoza is a fast-casual restaurant concept born in Los Angeles, California. We have crafted a menu based on our favorite Japanese comfort food found in the Hakata district of Fukuoka, Japan.

23740 Lyons Avenue

Popular Items

Hai Five (Original)$6.99
Creamy Vegan Kick$14.99
Spicy Creamy Vegan Broth, Ramen topped with, Organic Tofu, Corn, Brussels Sprouts, Collard Greens, and Black Garlic Oil. Level 3 Spicy!
Kotsu Curry$15.49
Extra Spicy Pork Bone Broth, Thin Noodles, 1 Slice of Pork Chashu, Black Garlic Oil, Chili, and Spicy Ground Pork. Level 7 Spicy!
Creamy Vegan Flame$15.49
Spicy Creamy Vegan Broth, Ramen topped with, Organic Tofu, Corn, Brussels Sprouts, Collard Greens, and Black Garlic Oil. Level 7 Spicy!
Chicken Charshu (3 Slices)$3.00
Hakata Bite (Spicy)$6.99
5 Pieces Spicy Pork Gyoza Dumplings.
Kotsu Kick$13.99
Spicy Pork Bone Broth, Thin Noodles, 1 Slice of Pork Chashu, Black Garlici Oil, Chili, and Spicy Ground Pork. Level 3 Spicy!
Kotsu Flame$14.49
Extra Spicy Pork Bone Broth, Thin Noodles, 1 Slice of Pork Chashu, Black Garlic Oil, Chili, and Spicy Ground Pork. Level 7 Spicy!
Creamy Vegan Curry$15.49
Spicy Creamy Vegan Broth, Ramen topped with, Organic Tofu, Corn, Brussels Sprouts, Collard Greens, and Black Garlic Oil. Level 7 Spicy!
Seaweed Salad$4.99
Japanese Seaweed Salad Topped with Sesame Seeds!
Location

Santa Clarita CA

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
