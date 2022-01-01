Kounter
Where food is the attraction - but presentation and FUN are a close second.
We start with fresh farm to table ingredients. Then we add imagination, innovation, and a dash of fun.
The result? A dining experience worthy of your visit.
135 E Main Street • $$$
Location
135 E Main Street
Rock Hill SC
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
