Kove
The World's First Hard Yerba Mate Tasting Room
1745 National Ave
Popular Items
Location
1745 National Ave
San Diego CA
|Sunday
|12:00 am - 2:00 am, 5:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|12:00 am - 2:00 am, 5:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|12:00 am - 2:00 am, 5:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|12:00 am - 2:00 am, 5:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|12:00 am - 2:00 am, 5:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|12:00 am - 2:00 am, 5:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 am - 2:00 am, 5:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
ReBru Spirits
San Diego's newest craft distillery, sports bar, and live music venue.
MishMash
MishMash began as pop up restaurant serving SD breweries through the county. In 2015 we opened a laid back quick service restaurant with delicious fare and craft beer!
Cafe Califas
Cafe Califas is a family restaurant located on Logan Ave a few blocks south of Chicano Park. We specialize in wood fired cuisine. Big front patio, outside deck, and an outdoor kitchen inspired by rustic California cooking. Stop on by for some pizza, small plates, and a bucket of beer.
Maggie's Cafe
Come in and enjoy!