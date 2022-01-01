Go
Toast

Kowbird

Chicken Joint paying Homage to Southern roots. Building an place people can call home and enjoy a great meal.

1733 Peralta Street

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

1733 Peralta Street

Oakland CA

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Continental Club - Oakland

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Horn Barbecue

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Slainte-

No reviews yet

The ONLY Authentic Irish Pub in Oakland CA. Traditional food, music and drinks. Craic Agus Ceol.

Shinmai - Oakland

No reviews yet

Modern, minimalist spot that puts a California spin on Japanese izakaya & ramen served with fashion bar.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston