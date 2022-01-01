Go
Koy Grill - Morganville

Bringing people together and creating lifelong memories over exceptional food is the premise on which all Koy's dishes are based. Naturally, this inspiration has guided us into the exciting world of culinary - and you're invited!

280 U.S. 9

Popular Items

Pita/1PC$1.00
Warm/ Cut into 4 Pieces
Hummus + 2 Pita$9.00
Pureed chickpeas blended with tahini, olive oil, lemon juice, garlic & spices.
Lamb Gyro + 1 Pita$20.00
Thinly sliced marinated lamb slow-roasted on a rotisserie
Served with Pita/ 1PC
Choice of Rice with Garnish
Chicken Gyro + 1 Pita$18.00
Thinly sliced marinated chicken slow-roasted on a rotisserie
Served with Pita/ 1PC
Choice of Rice with Garnish
Crispy Phyllo Rolls (FETA)$10.00
Lightly fried crispy pastries stuffed with feta cheese & parsley
Lunch Special$17.00
Pick one starter, Main course, and a drink.
Lunch menu is only available weekdays from 11AM to 4PM. Excluding Holidays
Pita$12.00
Pick: Protein/ Toppings/ Sauces
Combo Platter
PICK 2 OR MORE
(Half portion of each)
Chicken Shish$20.00
Skewed marinated cubes of chicken breast char-grilled to perfection
Bowl$13.00
Pick: Protein/ Toppings/ Sauces
Location

280 U.S. 9

Morganville NJ

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
