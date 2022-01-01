Go
Toast

Koya in Wilmette

Come in and enjoy!

1116 Central Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

BOWL Avocado Torch$15.50
Comes w/ Any Base of your choice, Lettuce, Cucumber and Miso Soup.
Tuna, Masago, Avocado, Cucumber, Spicy Mayo, Sweet Soy Sauce, Torched Tempura Crunch with Mayo
BOWL Beef Teriyaki$15.50
Comes w/ Any Base of your choice, and Miso Soup.
Thin beef, Teriyaki Sauce, Broccoli (no lettuce).
BOWL Sunset$14.00
Comes w/ Any Base of your choice, Lettuce, Cucumber and Miso Soup. Fresh Salmon (Raw), Cucumber, Scallion, Ginger, Onion, Purple Cabbage, Ponzu Sauce
Gyoza (Beef)$4.00
BOWL Create Your Own$13.50
Comes w/ Lettuce
1 Base
1 Protein
2 Basic Toppings
1 Premium Topping
2 Flavors
Egg Roll (Pork)$4.00
BOWL Red Tuna$14.00
Comes w/ Any Base of your choice, Lettuce, Cucumber and Miso Soup.
Tuna with Spicy Mayo, Cucumber, Masago (Fishegg), Jalapeño, Scallion, Hijiki (black seaweed), Ginger.
Kid's Bento Box$10.00
Comes w/ Any Base of your choice, 1 protein and side of your choice with side of orange.
BOWL Chicken Teriyaki$13.50
Comes w/ Any Base of your choice, and Miso Soup.
Grilled White Meat Chicken, Teriyaki sauce, Broccoli (No Lettuce).
BOWL California$12.00
Comes w/ Any Base of your choice, Lettuce, Cucumber and Miso Soup.
Crab Stick, Cucumber, Avocado, Tempura Crunch, Mayo, Sweet Soy Sauce
See full menu

Location

1116 Central Ave

Wilmette IL

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Napolita - Wilmette

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Torino

No reviews yet

Best Japanese Restaurant on the North Shore. Enjoy our Ramen and Sushi.
Bar Torino has drinks with a hint of Japanese flavor. Our menu is from the heart of Tokyo.
Love + High Quality Ingredients = Torino.

Pit & Tap

No reviews yet

SMOKED MEATS - COLD DRINKS

Pescadero - Wilmette

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston