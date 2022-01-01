Kozo Sushi - Pearl City
Open today 10:00 AM - 10:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Location
1029 Makolu Street, Pearl City HI 96782
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Pizza Press - Pearl City, HI
4.4 • 1,387
1000 Kamehameha Highway Pearl City, HI 96782
View restaurant