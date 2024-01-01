Go
A map showing the location of Kozzy's - 516 North Main StreetView gallery

Kozzy's - 516 North Main Street

Open today 8:00 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

516 North Main Street

De Soto, MO 63020

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

516 North Main Street, De Soto MO 63020

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Olivia's Bistro - 7th and Broadway
orange starNo Reviews
The Historic Skagway Inn Skagway, AK 99840
View restaurantnext
Case & Bucks Grub and Pub
orange starNo Reviews
7095 Metropolitan Boulevard Barnhart, MO 63012
View restaurantnext
Jessie's Juice Bar
orange starNo Reviews
1120 Main St. leadwood, MO 62653
View restaurantnext
The Kozy
orange starNo Reviews
710 US Highway 61 Bloomsdale, MO 63627
View restaurantnext
Dew Drop Inn
orange starNo Reviews
710 US Highway 61 Bloomsdale, MO 63627
View restaurantnext
Park Hills Underground
orange starNo Reviews
104 Rinke St. Park Hills, MO 63601
View restaurantnext
Map

More near De Soto

Eureka

No reviews yet

Ballwin

No reviews yet

Chesterfield

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Saint Louis

Avg 4.5 (406 restaurants)

Belleville

No reviews yet

Saint Peters

Avg 4 (14 restaurants)

O Fallon

No reviews yet

Saint Charles

Avg 4.4 (46 restaurants)

Florissant

No reviews yet

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Kozzy's - 516 North Main Street

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston