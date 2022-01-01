Go
K Pizza is a traditional Roman Style Pizzeria. “Pizza al Taglio” or loosely translated to “Pizza by the Cut” is a staple of Roman street food. Our Pizzas are baked in blue steal pans in a dual-temperature oven, then cut with scissors into rectangles or squares, and served. The crust is light, airy, chewy, and crunchy all at the same time due to the dough’s high hydration and the 72-144 hours of cold fermentation. Toppings are limitless and range from just mozzarella to truffles, gourmet salumi, and fresh vegetables. K Pizza also offers “Take and Bake” pizza available all day, every day. We parbake our dough shells and offer Bianca (no sauce), Rossa (w/tomato sauce), and Mozzarella (tomato sauce and mozzarella). Customers can purchase toppings separately or top at home with their favorite ingredients, then finish baking in their home oven.

8434 S Dixie Hwy • $$

Avg 4.8 (72 reviews)

Pepperoni$4.50
Tomato base, shredded mozzarella and pepperoni.
Truffle Mushroom$5.50
Champignon mushrooms, fresh mozzarella, truffle oil, and arugula.
Amatriciana$5.50
Smoked bacon, whole milk mozzarella, pecorino romano, tomato sauce, and black pepper.
Caprese$4.50
Fresh mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, basil, semi-dried tomatoes, tomato sauce, and red pepper flakes.
Diet Coke$2.50
Can of Diet Coke.
Margherita$3.50
Whole milk mozzarella and tomato sauce.
Nutella Focaccia$5.00
Sweet focaccia bread slathered with Nutella, and dusted with powdered sugar.
1 Slice (8" x 4").
Eggplant Romana$4.50
Eggplant, fresh mozzarella, artichokes and semi-dried tomatoes.
Sun-Dried Tomato and Ricotta$5.50
Margherita with sun-dried tomatoes, ricotta, arugula, and parmesan.
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Miami FL

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
