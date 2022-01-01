Go
Toast
  • Corona
  • Kra Z Kai's Laotian Barbeque

Kra Z Kai's Laotian Barbeque

Authentic Laotian Barbeque in the Corona/ OC Area.

1218 Magnolia Ave. Ste:110

Popular Items

Lao/Thai Iced Tea$3.50
Lao BBQ Mix Plate$16.99
Lao BBQ mix comes with our top 4 items. Chicken, Sausage, Pork Rib, and Beef Short Rib. Includes Rice and side Salad
Beef Short Ribs Plate$15.99
3 beef short ribs marinaded 24hrs in Kra Z Kai’s Marinade. Includes Rice and side Salad
Pork Ribs Plate$15.99
3 Pork Ribs Marinaded in our special Kra Z Kai’s sauce. Grilled and glazed with Kra Z Kai’s BBQ sauce. Includes Rice and side Salad
Sausage Plate$11.99
2 Lao Sausage with pork, green onions, lemon grass, and onions.
Includes Rice and side Salad
Side Chicken$3.50
Side Sausage$4.50
Lao Papaya Salad$9.99
Shredded raw green papaya, grape tomatoes, long green beans, cabbage on the side, and optional spice levels mixed with our special Lao dressing. This salad contains seafood.
2pc Chicken Plate$9.99
2 pieces of Chicken Thighs bone-in. Includes Rice and side Salad
Beef Dip Plate$12.99
Thinly sliced steak Marinaded in Kra Z Kai’s sauce. Serve with a spicy chili cilantro lime sauce, Rice and side Salad
Location

1218 Magnolia Ave. Ste:110

Corona CA

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
