Krab Kingz

Delicious cajun seafood boils that you deserve.

590 Pinnacle Place

Popular Items

Lunch Krab & Shrimp Platter$25.99
3/8 lb of Snow Crab, 6 Shrimp, Corn, Egg & Potatoes
Just Krab Platter$38.99
3/4 lb of Snow Crab, Sausage, Corn, Egg & Potatoes
Loaded Platter$55.99
1 lb of Snow Crab, 18 Shrimp, 2 Sausage, 2 Corn, 2 Egg & Potatoes
Coosa Krab & Shrimp Platter$30.99
3/8 lb of Snow Crab, 6 Shrimp, Sausage, Corn, Egg + Potatoes
Chicken Strip Basket$8.99
3 Fried Chicken strips, 2 Hush Puppies,
Fries & Dipping Sauce
Turkey Neck Platter$12.99
3 Turkey Neck Pieces, Corn, Egg & Potatoes
Large Shrimp Platter$19.99
15 Shrimp, Sausage, Corn, Egg & Potatoes
Small Shrimp Platter$15.99
10 Shrimp, Sausage, Corn, Egg & Potatoes
Krab & Shrimp Platter$41.99
3/4 lb of Snow Crab, 5 Shrimp, Sausage, Corn, Egg & Potatoes
1 Fried Fish Filet$3.49
Location

Prattville AL

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
